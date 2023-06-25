<p><img alt="1-349" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/06\/1-349.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20230625_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/06\/kibrisyeniduzen-20230625-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20230625_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/06\/kibrisgazetesi-20230625-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="3-285" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/06\/3-285.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="2-318" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/06\/2-318.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>