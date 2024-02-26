<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="071c169d-4f2e-45f5-9500-0ee49e56c0ed" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/02\/071c169d-4f2e-45f5-9500-0ee49e56c0ed.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20240226_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/02\/kibrisgazetesi-20240226-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20240226_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/02\/kibrisyeniduzen-20240226-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HAVADIS_20240226_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/02\/havadis-20240226-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HALKINSESI_20240226_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/02\/halkinsesi-20240226-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HABERGUNES_20240226_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/02\/habergunes-20240226-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="DIYALOG_20240226_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/02\/diyalog-20240226-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>