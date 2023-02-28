<p><img alt="525da5ca-5a6a-4bb4-8689-451c6c86298b" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/525da5ca-5a6a-4bb4-8689-451c6c86298b.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="ec785b25-8362-450c-af8a-9f3e23906b67" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/ec785b25-8362-450c-af8a-9f3e23906b67.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230228_VatanGazetesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230228-vatangazetesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230228_YeniDuzen-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230228-yeniduzen-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230228_KibrisGazetesi-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230228-kibrisgazetesi-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230228_HavadisGazetesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230228-havadisgazetesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230228_HalkinSesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230228-halkinsesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230228_habergunes-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/20230228-habergunes-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="87bb6ef9-2f0d-48d9-a362-f53faedb321e" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/02\/87bb6ef9-2f0d-48d9-a362-f53faedb321e.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-container="false" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>