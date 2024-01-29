<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="e2cde4fe-2eb5-422b-98a9-c4066349a2d4" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/e2cde4fe-2eb5-422b-98a9-c4066349a2d4.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20240129_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/kibrisyeniduzen-20240129-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20240129_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/kibrisgazetesi-20240129-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HAVADIS_20240129_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/havadis-20240129-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HABERGUNES_20240129_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/habergunes-20240129-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="DIYALOG_20240129_0-1-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/diyalog-20240129-0-1-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="d37c914d-a5cf-421d-aaea-e75bc323acf2" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/d37c914d-a5cf-421d-aaea-e75bc323acf2.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="60667703-0c48-4026-977b-4bba386c3022" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/60667703-0c48-4026-977b-4bba386c3022.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="53b58702-9586-4ebf-99f9-b7d340169218" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/53b58702-9586-4ebf-99f9-b7d340169218.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>