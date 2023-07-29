<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="364209606_681305794041420_2724019547215890910_n" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/07\/364209606-681305794041420-2724019547215890910-n.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express32_36" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/07\/express32-36.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express30_259" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/07\/express30-259.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express29_231" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/07\/express29-231.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express28_269" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/07\/express28-269.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express26_293" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/07\/express26-293.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express19_316" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/07\/express19-316.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express18_332" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/07\/express18-332.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express12_342" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/07\/express12-342.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express11_348" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/07\/express11-348.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express5_357" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/07\/express5-357.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="express1_368" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/07\/express1-368.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>