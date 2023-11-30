<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="6a06f3c2-d34d-4b64-98d8-af1dcc65bfc7" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/6a06f3c2-d34d-4b64-98d8-af1dcc65bfc7.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20231130_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/kibrisyeniduzen-20231130-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20231130_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/kibrisgazetesi-20231130-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HALKINSESI_20231130_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/halkinsesi-20231130-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HAVADIS_20231130_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/havadis-20231130-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HABERGUNES_20231130_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/habergunes-20231130-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="DIYALOG_20231130_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/diyalog-20231130-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="ad3f8556-c7e0-4ed3-8d0c-0e00265e5dcc" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/ad3f8556-c7e0-4ed3-8d0c-0e00265e5dcc.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="54a2e84e-51fa-469a-a58d-c48838248839" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/54a2e84e-51fa-469a-a58d-c48838248839.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="5802e6e8-3499-409f-adf7-d43547fdc5a9" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/5802e6e8-3499-409f-adf7-d43547fdc5a9.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>