<p><img alt="2-179" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/2-179.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230430_YeniDuzen-1-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230430-yeniduzen-1-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230430_KibrisGazetesi-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230430-kibrisgazetesi-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="3-170" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/3-170.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="1-190" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/1-190.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>