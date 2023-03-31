<p><img alt="1-137" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/1-137.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="ab165a3f-8761-4fe3-89c9-667e5c8caadb" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/ab165a3f-8761-4fe3-89c9-667e5c8caadb.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="bb3ab054-8d5e-47dc-aed7-ac2cbe3d448f" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/bb3ab054-8d5e-47dc-aed7-ac2cbe3d448f.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="338861133_590230822822556_6925680010799721062_n" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/338861133-590230822822556-6925680010799721062-n.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="339043772_769040311148487_1107949460443515874_n" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/339043772-769040311148487-1107949460443515874-n.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230331_YeniDuzen-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/20230331-yeniduzen-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230331_YeniBakisGazetesi-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/20230331-yenibakisgazetesi-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230331_VatanGazetesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/20230331-vatangazetesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230331_KibrisGazetesi-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/20230331-kibrisgazetesi-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230331_HavadisGazetesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/20230331-havadisgazetesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230331_habergunes-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/20230331-habergunes-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230331_DiyalogGazetesi-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/20230331-diyaloggazetesi-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-container="false" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>