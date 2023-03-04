<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-container="false" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="2-90" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/2-90.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230304_VatanGazetesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/20230304-vatangazetesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230304_starkibris" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/20230304-starkibris.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230304_KibrisGazetesi-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/20230304-kibrisgazetesi-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="3-87" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/3-87.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="1-97" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/1-97.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230304_YeniDuzen-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/20230304-yeniduzen-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230304_YeniBakisGazetesi-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/03\/20230304-yenibakisgazetesi-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>