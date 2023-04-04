<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="2-145" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/2-145.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230404_YeniDuzen-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230404-yeniduzen-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230404_starkibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230404-starkibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230404_habergunes-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230404-habergunes-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="20230404_HalkinSesiKibris-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/20230404-halkinsesikibris-scaled.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="3-138" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/3-138.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="1-147" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/04\/1-147.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>