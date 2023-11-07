<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="4a4c161c-bc3c-451c-b0c6-0371da07b1a6" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/4a4c161c-bc3c-451c-b0c6-0371da07b1a6.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="VATANKIBRIS_20231107_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/vatankibris-20231107-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20231107_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/kibrisyeniduzen-20231107-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20231107_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/kibrisgazetesi-20231107-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HAVADIS_20231107_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/havadis-20231107-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HALKINSESI_20231107_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/halkinsesi-20231107-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HABERGUNES_20231107_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/habergunes-20231107-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="DIYALOG_20231107_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/diyalog-20231107-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="23965a28-9c60-468f-b281-139056f4c018" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/23965a28-9c60-468f-b281-139056f4c018.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="c4b35372-cfc5-4752-8924-051060942582" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/c4b35372-cfc5-4752-8924-051060942582.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="78c975c7-1983-40c4-be2e-bfe7fc20f6d7" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/78c975c7-1983-40c4-be2e-bfe7fc20f6d7.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>