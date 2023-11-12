<p><img alt="WhatsApp Image 2023-11-11 at 23.46.43" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/whatsapp-image-2023-11-11-at-234643.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="WhatsApp Image 2023-11-11 at 23.46.42 (1)" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/whatsapp-image-2023-11-11-at-234642-1.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="WhatsApp Image 2023-11-11 at 23.46.42" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/whatsapp-image-2023-11-11-at-234642.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="DIYALOG_20231112_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/diyalog-20231112-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20231112_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/kibrisgazetesi-20231112-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIBAKIS_20231112_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/kibrisyenibakis-20231112-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20231112_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/11\/kibrisyeniduzen-20231112-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>