<p><img alt="WhatsApp Image 2024-01-14 at 09.02.34" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/whatsapp-image-2024-01-14-at-090234.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="WhatsApp Image 2024-01-14 at 09.02.33" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/whatsapp-image-2024-01-14-at-090233.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="WhatsApp Image 2024-01-14 at 09.02.33 (1)" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/whatsapp-image-2024-01-14-at-090233-1.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="AVRUPAGAZETESI_20240114_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/avrupagazetesi-20240114-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="DIYALOG_20240114_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/diyalog-20240114-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20240114_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/kibrisgazetesi-20240114-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIBAKIS_20240114_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/kibrisyenibakis-20240114-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="418462182_346703328302567_8534940081822708067_n" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/418462182-346703328302567-8534940081822708067-n.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>