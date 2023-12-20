<p><img alt="3-538" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/3-538.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="411988425_330646799908220_8719848042414060072_n" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/411988425-330646799908220-8719848042414060072-n.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20231220_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/kibrisyeniduzen-20231220-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="WhatsApp-Image-2023-12-20-at-06.37.20" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/whatsapp-image-2023-12-20-at-063720.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HALKINSESI_20231220_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/halkinsesi-20231220-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HABERGUNES_20231220_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/habergunes-20231220-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="2-697" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/2-697.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="1-1063" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/1-1063.jpg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>