<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="8bffdd11-0225-4609-8a04-0308b86dc7e6" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/8bffdd11-0225-4609-8a04-0308b86dc7e6.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="VATANKIBRIS_20231221_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/vatankibris-20231221-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20231221_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/kibrisyeniduzen-20231221-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HAVADIS_20231221_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/havadis-20231221-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20231221_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/kibrisgazetesi-20231221-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HALKINSESI_20231221_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/halkinsesi-20231221-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="HABERGUNES_20231221_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/habergunes-20231221-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="efca70dd-fc10-4a5e-be0e-2ecfc4b5282f" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/efca70dd-fc10-4a5e-be0e-2ecfc4b5282f.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="92c32497-a60f-45b9-b1ad-e60b9340d4b0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/92c32497-a60f-45b9-b1ad-e60b9340d4b0.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="DIYALOG_20231221_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/diyalog-20231221-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>