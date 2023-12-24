<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><p><img alt="WhatsApp Image 2023-12-23 at 23.32.35 (1)" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/whatsapp-image-2023-12-23-at-233235-1.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIDUZEN_20231224_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/kibrisyeniduzen-20231224-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="WhatsApp Image 2023-12-23 at 23.32.23" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/whatsapp-image-2023-12-23-at-233223.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="WhatsApp Image 2023-12-23 at 23.32.28" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/whatsapp-image-2023-12-23-at-233228.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="413922619_333219779650922_2058493937633688833_n" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/413922619-333219779650922-2058493937633688833-n.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="AVRUPAGAZETESI_20231224_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/avrupagazetesi-20231224-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="DIYALOG_20231224_0-scaled" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/diyalog-20231224-0-scaled.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISGAZETESI_20231224_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/kibrisgazetesi-20231224-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRISYENIBAKIS_20231224_0" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2023\/12\/kibrisyenibakis-20231224-0.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><\/p>