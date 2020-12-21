MicroStrategy Splurges Another $650M in Latest Bitcoin Investment

CEO Michael Saylor announced in a tweet Monday that the latest purchase was made at an average price of $21,925 per bitcoin (BTC, -2.13%).

The business intelligence firm now has 70,470 BTC worth over $1.596 billion in its treasury reserve.

Saylor said in the tweet that MicroStrategy has spent $1.125 billion on bitcoin to date, at an average price of $15,964 per bitcoin.

MicroStrategy held a $650 million convertible senior note sale in early December to raise funds for this allocation. Previous purchases relied on a $500 million glut in its corporate balance sheet.

Issuing debt to buy bitcoin is a bold bet for any publicly-traded company, especially for one whose business model does not even center on cryptocurrencies. CEO Michael Saylor has brushed aside all criticism nonetheless.