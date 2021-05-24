TRNC have 16 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,582. There were 16 positive cases, of which 13 were local. 28 people were discharged.
1 person came to our country by air. 2 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 13 people are local cases.
5 people are from Lefkoşa, 4 people are from Girne, 3 people are from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Marmara-1/ Değirmenlik-1/ Kızılay-1/ Haspolat-2
Girne
Central Girne-1/ Çamlıbel-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Beylerbeyi-1/
Gazimağusa
Sakarya-2/ Karakol-1
Lefke
Yedidalga-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 24 May 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,582
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 16
Number of Cases from Abroad: 1
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 2
Number of Local Cases: 13
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 28
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,167,790
Total Number of Cases: 7,103
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,778
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 292
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 15
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 264
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 12
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1