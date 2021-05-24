TRNC have 16 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,582. There were 16 positive cases, of which 13 were local. 28 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 2 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 13 people are local cases.

5 people are from Lefkoşa, 4 people are from Girne, 3 people are from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Marmara-1/ Değirmenlik-1/ Kızılay-1/ Haspolat-2

Girne

Central Girne-1/ Çamlıbel-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Beylerbeyi-1/

Gazimağusa

Sakarya-2/ Karakol-1

Lefke

Yedidalga-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 24 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,582

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 16

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 2

Number of Local Cases: 13

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 28

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,167,790

Total Number of Cases: 7,103

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,778

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 292

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 15

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 264

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 12

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1