TRNC have 22 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 4,179. There were 22 positive cases, of which 15 were local. 56 people were discharged.
2 people came to our country by air. 5 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 15 people are local cases.
9 people are from Lefkoşa, 2 people are from Gazimağusa, 3 people are from Girne, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Gönyeli-5/ Near East Boulevard-1/ Haspolat-1/ Hamitköy-2
Girne
Central Girne-2/ Edremit-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-1/ Sakarya-1
Güzelyurt
Upper Bostancı-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 14 May 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 4,179
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 22
Number of Cases from Abroad: 2
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 5
Number of Local Cases: 15
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 56
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,091,211
Total Number of Cases: 6,840
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,345
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 462
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 28
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 417
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 16
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33