TRNC have 22 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 4,179. There were 22 positive cases, of which 15 were local. 56 people were discharged.

2 people came to our country by air. 5 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 15 people are local cases.

9 people are from Lefkoşa, 2 people are from Gazimağusa, 3 people are from Girne, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Gönyeli-5/ Near East Boulevard-1/ Haspolat-1/ Hamitköy-2

Girne

Central Girne-2/ Edremit-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-1/ Sakarya-1

Güzelyurt

Upper Bostancı-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 14 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 4,179

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 22

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 5

Number of Local Cases: 15

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 56

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,091,211

Total Number of Cases: 6,840

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,345

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 462

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 28

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 417

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 16

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33