TRNC records 11 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6193, and 11 positive cases, 6 of which were local, were discharged. 5 people are contacts of previously detected cases and they are under surveillance during this time. 6 people are local cases. 4 people are from Nicosia and 2 people are from Kyrenia. Distribution of cases by region Nicosia Balikesir-1 / Surlariçi-1/ Kaymakli-2 Kyrenia Kyrenia Center- 2 The general situation of Covid-19 on May 30, 2021 is as follows; Number of Tests Performed Today: 6193 Number of Positive Cases Detected Today: 11 Number of Cases from abroad: Number of Contact Cases Positive in Quarantine: 5 Number of Local Cases: 6 Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 26 Patient Disappeared Today: Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,211,071 Total Number of Cases: 7215 Total Number of Cases Recovered and Discharged: 6931 Number of Cases Undergoing Treatment: 251 Number of Patients in the Pandemic Center: 22 Number of Cases Followed Up in Pandemic Hotels: 213 Number of Cases with Continuing Investigations: 14 Total Number of Patients Disappeared: 33 Number of Inpatients in Intensive Care: 2 Current figures linked to the Stay Safe app Number of Bracelets Weared in the Last 24 Hours: 285 Number of Bracelets Tracked in the Last 24 Hours: 74 Stay Safe General table Total Number of Bracelets Tracked: 2388 Total Number of Bracelets Tracked: 6428