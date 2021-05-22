TRNC have 25 new positive COVID-19 cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,070. There were 25 positive cases, of which 21 were local. 29 people were discharged.

4 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 21 people are local cases.

10 people are from Lefkoşa, 8 people are from Girne, 2 people are from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

K.Kaymaklı-1/ Göçmenköy-1/ Marmara-1/ Gönyeli-3/ Yiğitler-1/ Kızılay-1/ Ortaköy-2

Girne

Central Girne-2/ Alsancak-2/ Doğanköy-1/ Lapta-1/ Beylerbeyi-2

Gazimağusa

Mutluyaka-1/ Sakarya-1

Güzelyurt Aydınköy-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 22 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,070

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 25

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4

Number of Local Cases: 21

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 29

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,152,490

Total Number of Cases: 7,059

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,712

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 314

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 16

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 282

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 15

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 405

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 67

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,351