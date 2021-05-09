Künye
Kıbrıs
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
Uyuşturucu Davasında Karar Açıklandı!
Uyuşturucu Davasında Karar Açıklandı!
Kavga kanlı bitti!
Kavga kanlı bitti!
Ölümlü kazada karar açıklandı
Ölümlü kazada karar açıklandı
Evinde hassas terazi bulundu
Evinde hassas terazi bulundu
İzinsiz aldığı araçla kaza yaptı
İzinsiz aldığı araçla kaza yaptı

TRNC have 34 new positive COVID-19 cases

09 Mayıs 2021 Pazar 19:16
250 Okunma
TRNC have 34 new positive COVID-19 cases

“A total of 7,060 tests were carried out. There were 34 positive cases, of which 22 were local. 47 people were discharged.”

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,060. There were 34 positive cases, of which 22 were local. 47 people were discharged.

3 people came to our country by air.
9 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 22 people are local cases.

9 people are from Lefkoşa, 8 people are from Gazimağusa, 4 people are from Girne, and 1 person is from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Yenikent-3/ K.Kaymaklı-1/ Göçmenköy-1/ Ortaköy-2/ Gönyeli-2

Girne

Central Girne-3/ Zeytinlik-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-3/ Vadili-1/ Serdarlı-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-1/ Maraş-1/ Gülseren-1

İskele

İskele Boğaz-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 9 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,060

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 34

Number of Cases from Abroad: 3

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 9

Number of Local Cases: 22

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 47

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,058,041

Total Number of Cases: 6,681

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,121

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 529

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 57

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 445

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 25

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 87

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 106

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,348

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 2,233

Anahtar Kelimeler:
New Positive COVID19 Cases
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
Ralli Şampiyonası nefes kesti!
Ralli Şampiyonası nefes kesti!
10 kişilik parti düzenlediler
10 kişilik parti düzenlediler
"Geçiş noktaları sonsuza dek kapalı mı kalacak?"
"Geçiş noktaları sonsuza dek kapalı mı kalacak?"
    Copyright © 2021 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Aşağı Girne Mahallesi Sait Terzioğlu sokak Bellevue sitesi E-blok Daire-1

    +90 548 887 3030

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Sitene Ekle Künye Gizlilik Politikası İletişim
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim