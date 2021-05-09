TRNC have 34 new positive COVID-19 cases

“A total of 7,060 tests were carried out. There were 34 positive cases, of which 22 were local. 47 people were discharged.”
The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,060. There were 34 positive cases, of which 22 were local. 47 people were discharged.
3 people came to our country by air.
9 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 22 people are local cases.
9 people are from Lefkoşa, 8 people are from Gazimağusa, 4 people are from Girne, and 1 person is from the İskele region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Yenikent-3/ K.Kaymaklı-1/ Göçmenköy-1/ Ortaköy-2/ Gönyeli-2
Girne
Central Girne-3/ Zeytinlik-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-3/ Vadili-1/ Serdarlı-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-1/ Maraş-1/ Gülseren-1
İskele
İskele Boğaz-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 9 May 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,060
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 34
Number of Cases from Abroad: 3
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 9
Number of Local Cases: 22
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 47
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,058,041
Total Number of Cases: 6,681
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,121
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 529
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 57
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 445
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 25
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 87
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 106
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,348
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 2,233