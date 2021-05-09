TRNC have 34 new positive COVID-19 cases

“A total of 7,060 tests were carried out. There were 34 positive cases, of which 22 were local. 47 people were discharged.”

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,060. There were 34 positive cases, of which 22 were local. 47 people were discharged.

3 people came to our country by air.

9 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 22 people are local cases.

9 people are from Lefkoşa, 8 people are from Gazimağusa, 4 people are from Girne, and 1 person is from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Yenikent-3/ K.Kaymaklı-1/ Göçmenköy-1/ Ortaköy-2/ Gönyeli-2

Girne

Central Girne-3/ Zeytinlik-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-3/ Vadili-1/ Serdarlı-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-1/ Maraş-1/ Gülseren-1

İskele

İskele Boğaz-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 9 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,060

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 34

Number of Cases from Abroad: 3

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 9

Number of Local Cases: 22

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 47

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,058,041

Total Number of Cases: 6,681

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,121

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 529

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 57

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 445

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 25

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 87

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 106

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,348

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 2,233