TRNC records 100 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 10,763. There were 100 positive cases, of which 82 were local. 156 people were discharged.
3 people came from abroad by air. 15 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 82 people are local cases.
26 people are from Lefkoşa, 35 people are from Girne, 16 people are from Gazimağusa, 2 people are from Güzelyurt, 1 person is from Lefke, and 2 people are from the İskele region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-4/ Marmara-1/ K.kaymaklı-1/ Dumlupınar-1/ Dereboyu-1/ Köşklüçiftlik-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Yenikent-5 / Akıncılar-1/ Gaziköy-1/ Alayköy-1/ Taşkınköy-2/ Sulariçi-1/ Gönyeli-5
Girne
Central Girne-19/ Doğanköy-1/ Alsancak-4/ Karakum-1/ Lapta-1/ Çatalköy-2/ Karşıyaka-1/ Lower Girne-1/ Zeytinlik-1/ Dikmen-2 / Ozanköy-2
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-10 / Yeniboğaziçi-2/ Maraş-2 / Karakol-1/ Kaliland-1
İskele
Kuzucuk-1/ Topçuköy-1
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-2
Lefke
Central Lefke-1
The Covid-19 general situation as of 18 July 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 10,763
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 100
Number of Cases from Abroad: 3
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 15
Number of Local Cases: 82
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 156
Number of Patient Deaths Today:
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,727,092
Total Number of Cases: 9,890
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 8,534
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,320
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 95
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,067
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 155
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 36
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 3
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 905
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 230
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 265
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,992
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 26,245