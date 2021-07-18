TRNC records 100 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 10,763. There were 100 positive cases, of which 82 were local. 156 people were discharged.

3 people came from abroad by air. 15 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 82 people are local cases.

26 people are from Lefkoşa, 35 people are from Girne, 16 people are from Gazimağusa, 2 people are from Güzelyurt, 1 person is from Lefke, and 2 people are from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-4/ Marmara-1/ K.kaymaklı-1/ Dumlupınar-1/ Dereboyu-1/ Köşklüçiftlik-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Yenikent-5 / Akıncılar-1/ Gaziköy-1/ Alayköy-1/ Taşkınköy-2/ Sulariçi-1/ Gönyeli-5

Girne

Central Girne-19/ Doğanköy-1/ Alsancak-4/ Karakum-1/ Lapta-1/ Çatalköy-2/ Karşıyaka-1/ Lower Girne-1/ Zeytinlik-1/ Dikmen-2 / Ozanköy-2

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-10 / Yeniboğaziçi-2/ Maraş-2 / Karakol-1/ Kaliland-1

İskele

Kuzucuk-1/ Topçuköy-1

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-2

Lefke

Central Lefke-1

The Covid-19 general situation as of 18 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 10,763

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 100

Number of Cases from Abroad: 3

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 15

Number of Local Cases: 82

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 156

Number of Patient Deaths Today:

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,727,092

Total Number of Cases: 9,890

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 8,534

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,320

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 95

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,067

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 155

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 36

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 3

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 905

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 230

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 265

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,992

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 26,245