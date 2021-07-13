Künye
TRNC records 104 COVID cases

banner102

“A total of 20,035 tests were carried out. There were 104 positive cases, of which 87 were local. 57 people were discharged.”

13 Temmuz 2021 Salı 19:48
135 Okunma
TRNC records 104 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 20,035. There were 104 positive cases, of which 87 were local. 57 people were discharged.

5 people came to our country by air. 12 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 87 people are local cases.

31 people are from Lefkoşa, 45 people are from Girne, 7 people are from Gazimağusa, 1 person is from Güzelyurt, 2 people are from Lefke, and 1 person is from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa 

Central Lefkoşa-5/ Gönyeli-7/ Hamitköy-3/ Ortaköy-1/ Taşkınköy-1/Marmara-2/ K.kaymaklı-5/ Kumsal-1/ Metehan-2/ Surlariçi-2/ Near East Boulevard-1/ Haspolat-1

Girne

Central Girne-18/ Lower Girne-1/ Upper Girne-2/ Alsancak-9 / Lapta-3/ Karakum-2/ Dikmen-3/ Çatalköy-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-3/ Zeytinlik-2/ Boğazköy-1

Gazimağusa 

Central Gazimağusa-1/ Akova-1/ Gülseren-1/ Vadili-1/ Tuzla-1/ Surlariçi-1/ Salamis Road-1

İskele

Central İskele-1

Güzelyurt 

Bostancı-1

Lefke

Central Lefke-1/ Doğancı-1 

The Covid-19 general situation as of 13 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 20,035

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 104

Number of Cases from Abroad: 5

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 12

Number of Local Cases: 87

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 57

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,641,757

Total Number of Cases: 9,288

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 8,177

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,075

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 57

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 924

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 99

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 36

Number of Patients in Intensive Care:  3

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 5,214

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 233
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 436

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,663

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 24,085

