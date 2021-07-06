Künye
TRNC records 105 COVID cases

“A total of 11,786 tests were carried out. There were 88 positive cases, of which 71 were local. 24 people were discharged.”

06 Temmuz 2021 Salı 19:54
169 Okunma
The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 11,786. There were 88 positive cases, of which 71 were local. 24 people were discharged.

2 people came to our country by air. 15 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 71 people are local cases.

19 people are from Lefkoşa, 34 people are from Girne, 10 people are from Gazimağusa, and 8 people are from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa 

Kızılbaş-1/ Gönyeli-5/ K.Kaymaklı-4/ Ortaköy-2/ Göçmenköy-2/ Haspolat-1/ Çağlayan-1/ Metehan-1/ Marmara-1/ Taşkınköy-1 

Girne

Central Girne-21/ Çatalköy-2/ Esentepe-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Karşıyaka-1/ Karakum-1/ Arapköy-2/ Upper Girne-2/ Alsancak-2 

Gazimağusa 

Serdarlı-1/ Çukurova-1/ Beyarmudu-2/ Geçitkale-1/ Kaleiçi-1/ Piyale Paşa-1/ Central Gazimağusa-3

Güzelyurt 

Central Güzelyurt-2/ Bostancı-3/ Şahinler-1/ Serhatköy-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 6 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 11,786

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 88

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 15

Number of Local Cases: 71

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 24

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,528,528

Total Number of Cases: 8,504

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,870

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 599

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 50

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 502

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 44

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care:  3

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 3,106

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 274

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 449

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,695

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 21,015

