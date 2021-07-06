TRNC records 105 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 11,786. There were 88 positive cases, of which 71 were local. 24 people were discharged.
2 people came to our country by air. 15 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 71 people are local cases.
19 people are from Lefkoşa, 34 people are from Girne, 10 people are from Gazimağusa, and 8 people are from the Güzelyurt region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Kızılbaş-1/ Gönyeli-5/ K.Kaymaklı-4/ Ortaköy-2/ Göçmenköy-2/ Haspolat-1/ Çağlayan-1/ Metehan-1/ Marmara-1/ Taşkınköy-1
Girne
Central Girne-21/ Çatalköy-2/ Esentepe-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Karşıyaka-1/ Karakum-1/ Arapköy-2/ Upper Girne-2/ Alsancak-2
Gazimağusa
Serdarlı-1/ Çukurova-1/ Beyarmudu-2/ Geçitkale-1/ Kaleiçi-1/ Piyale Paşa-1/ Central Gazimağusa-3
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-2/ Bostancı-3/ Şahinler-1/ Serhatköy-2
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 6 July 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 11,786
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 88
Number of Cases from Abroad: 2
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 15
Number of Local Cases: 71
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 24
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,528,528
Total Number of Cases: 8,504
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,870
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 599
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 50
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 502
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 44
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 3
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 3,106
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 274
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 449
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,695
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 21,015