TRNC records 128 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 10,534. There were 128 positive cases, of which 105 were local. 130 people were discharged.

3 people came to our country from abroad by air, and 1 person came by sea. 19 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 105 people are local cases.

39 people are from Lefkoşa, 38 people are from Girne, 25 people are from Gazimağusa, and 3 people are from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-4/ Metehan-2/ Cihangir-4/ Çağlayan-3/ Terminal-1/ Yenikent-3/ Hamitköy-1/ Haspolat-1/ Gönyeli-4/ Değirmenlik-1/ Demirhan-1/ K.Kaymaklı-5/ Köşklüçiftlik-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Yılmazköy-1/ Taşkınköy-1/ Alayköy-1/ Near East Boulevard-2/ Yenişehir-1/ Kızılbaş-1

Girne

Central Girne-14/ Alsancak-2/ Esentepe-3/ Şirinevler-1/ Lower Girne-3/ Karaoğlanoğlu-7/ Upper Girne-1/ Ozanköy-1/ Doğanköy-1/ Boğazköy-1/ Tepebaşı-1/ Lapta-3

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-7/ Akdoğan-2/ Vadili-2/ Baykal-1/ Kurudere Village- 1/ Sakarya-1/ Serdarlı-1/ Beylerbeyi-2/ Maraş-1/ Tatlısu-1/ Türkmenköy-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-5

İskele

Central İskele-2/ Sınırüstü-1

The Covid-19 general situation as of 8 August 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 10,534

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 128

Number of Cases from Abroad: 4

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 19

Number of Local Cases: 105

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 130

Number of Patient Deaths Today:

Total Number of Tests Performed: 2,077,026

Total Number of Cases: 12,575

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 10,956

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,577

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 54

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,428

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 88

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 42

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 7

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 811

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 387

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 412

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,702

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 33,485