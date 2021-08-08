TRNC records 128 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 10,534. There were 128 positive cases, of which 105 were local. 130 people were discharged.
3 people came to our country from abroad by air, and 1 person came by sea. 19 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 105 people are local cases.
39 people are from Lefkoşa, 38 people are from Girne, 25 people are from Gazimağusa, and 3 people are from the İskele region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-4/ Metehan-2/ Cihangir-4/ Çağlayan-3/ Terminal-1/ Yenikent-3/ Hamitköy-1/ Haspolat-1/ Gönyeli-4/ Değirmenlik-1/ Demirhan-1/ K.Kaymaklı-5/ Köşklüçiftlik-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Yılmazköy-1/ Taşkınköy-1/ Alayköy-1/ Near East Boulevard-2/ Yenişehir-1/ Kızılbaş-1
Girne
Central Girne-14/ Alsancak-2/ Esentepe-3/ Şirinevler-1/ Lower Girne-3/ Karaoğlanoğlu-7/ Upper Girne-1/ Ozanköy-1/ Doğanköy-1/ Boğazköy-1/ Tepebaşı-1/ Lapta-3
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-7/ Akdoğan-2/ Vadili-2/ Baykal-1/ Kurudere Village- 1/ Sakarya-1/ Serdarlı-1/ Beylerbeyi-2/ Maraş-1/ Tatlısu-1/ Türkmenköy-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-5
İskele
Central İskele-2/ Sınırüstü-1
The Covid-19 general situation as of 8 August 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 10,534
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 128
Number of Cases from Abroad: 4
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 19
Number of Local Cases: 105
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 130
Number of Patient Deaths Today:
Total Number of Tests Performed: 2,077,026
Total Number of Cases: 12,575
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 10,956
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,577
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 54
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,428
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 88
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 42
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 7
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 811
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 387
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 412
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,702
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 33,485