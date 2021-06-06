TRNC records 13 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,280. There were 13 positive cases, of which 12 were local. 16 people were discharged.
1 person is a contact of previously identified cases and is being kept under observation during this period. 12 people are local cases.
3 people are from Lefkoşa, 3 people are from Girne, 3 people are from Gazimağusa, and 3 people are from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by district
Lefkoşa
Surlariçi-3
Girne
Central Girne-2/ Doğanköy-1
Gazimağusa
Yeniboğaziçi-1/ Dörtyol-1/ Akdoğan-1
Lefke
Yeşilyurt-2/ Gemikonağı-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 6 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,280
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 13
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 1
Number of Local Cases: 12
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 16
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,265,913
Total Number of Cases: 7,422
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,098
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 291
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 261
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 5
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 263
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 115
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,123
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 8,121
