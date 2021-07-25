TRNC records 147 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 12,554. There were 147 positive cases, of which 127 were local. 70 people were discharged.
3 people came from abroad by air. 17 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 127 people are local cases.
54 people are from Lefkoşa, 43 people are from Girne, 18 people are from Gazimağusa, 7 people are from Güzelyurt, 1 person is from Lefke, and 4 people are from the İskele region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-13/ Marmara-3 / Gönyeli-11/ Ortaköy-5 / Yılmazköy-12/ Göçmenköy-1/ Surlariçi-2/ Alayköy-1/ Yenikent-2/ Haspolat-1/ Kumsal-1/ K.Kaymaklı-2
Girne
Central Girne-12/ Alsancak-9 / Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Upper Girne-3/ Lapta-3/ Çatalköy-5/ Zeytinlik-1/ Esentepe-1/ Dikmen-2/ Doğanköy-1/ Boğazköy-3/ Karakum-1/ Ozanköy-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-1 / Mutluyaka-1/ Karaköy-2 / Sütlüce-1/ Aslanköy-1/ Tirmen-4 / Görneç-2 / İncirli-1/ Sakarya-1/ Akdoğan-2/ Surlariçi-1/ İnönü-1
İskele
Central İskele-1/ Büyükkonuk-1/ Mersinlik-2
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-4/ Kalkanlı-1/ Bostancı-1/ Zümrütköy-1
Lefke
Gemikonağı-1
The Covid-19 general situation as of 25 July 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 12,554
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 147
Number of Cases from Abroad: 3
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 17
Number of Local Cases: 127
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 70
Number of Patient Deaths Today:
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,825,013
Total Number of Cases: 10,724
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 9,222
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,463
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 69
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,205
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 184
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 39
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 5
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 867
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 215
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 368
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,676
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 28,790