TRNC records 147 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 12,554. There were 147 positive cases, of which 127 were local. 70 people were discharged.

3 people came from abroad by air. 17 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 127 people are local cases.

54 people are from Lefkoşa, 43 people are from Girne, 18 people are from Gazimağusa, 7 people are from Güzelyurt, 1 person is from Lefke, and 4 people are from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-13/ Marmara-3 / Gönyeli-11/ Ortaköy-5 / Yılmazköy-12/ Göçmenköy-1/ Surlariçi-2/ Alayköy-1/ Yenikent-2/ Haspolat-1/ Kumsal-1/ K.Kaymaklı-2

Girne

Central Girne-12/ Alsancak-9 / Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Upper Girne-3/ Lapta-3/ Çatalköy-5/ Zeytinlik-1/ Esentepe-1/ Dikmen-2/ Doğanköy-1/ Boğazköy-3/ Karakum-1/ Ozanköy-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-1 / Mutluyaka-1/ Karaköy-2 / Sütlüce-1/ Aslanköy-1/ Tirmen-4 / Görneç-2 / İncirli-1/ Sakarya-1/ Akdoğan-2/ Surlariçi-1/ İnönü-1

İskele

Central İskele-1/ Büyükkonuk-1/ Mersinlik-2

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-4/ Kalkanlı-1/ Bostancı-1/ Zümrütköy-1

Lefke

Gemikonağı-1

The Covid-19 general situation as of 25 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 12,554

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 147

Number of Cases from Abroad: 3

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 17

Number of Local Cases: 127

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 70

Number of Patient Deaths Today:

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,825,013

Total Number of Cases: 10,724

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 9,222

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,463

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 69

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,205

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 184

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 39

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 5

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 867

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 215

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 368

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,676

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 28,790