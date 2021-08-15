TRNC records 178 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 9,857. There were 178 positive cases, of which 163 were local. 271 people were discharged.
1 person came to our country from abroad by air. 14 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 163 people are local cases.
66 people are from Lefkoşa, 43 people are from Girne, 49 people are from Gazimağusa, 3 people are from İskele, 1 person is from Güzelyurt, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-17/ Gönyeli-17/ K.Kaymaklı-6/ Dereboyu-1/ Akıncılar-1/ Minareliköy-1/ Yenişehir-1/ Cihangir-3 / Hamitköy-4 / Haspolat-2/ Değirmenlik-1/ Göçmenköy-3 / Ortaköy-8 / Marmara-1
Girne
Central Girne-18/ Taşkent-2/ Zeytinlik-1/ Upper Girne-4/ Lower Girne-4/ Alsancak-4/ Karşıyaka-1/ Doğanköy-1/ Karakum-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Ozanköy-1/ Lapta-4
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-24/ Çanakkale-2/ Sakarya-4/ Karakol-1/ Paşaköy-1/ Serdarlı-1/ Türkmenköy-1/ Gülseren-1/ İnönü-1/ Köprü Village-1/ Anadolu-2/ Maraş-2/ Ulukışla-1/ Beyarmudu-3/ Yeniboğaziçi-4
İskele
Ardahan-1/ Ötüken-1/ Yenierenköy-1
Güzelyurt
Yayla Village-1
Lefke
Gemikonağı-1
The Covid-19 general situation as of 15 August 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,857
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 178
Number of Cases from Abroad: 1
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 14
Number of Local Cases: 163
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 271
Number of Patient Deaths Today:
Total Number of Tests Performed: 2,184,888
Total Number of Cases: 13,666
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 11,803
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,820
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 69
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,665
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 74
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 43
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 12
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 124
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 369
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 336
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,805
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 36,034