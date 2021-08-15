TRNC records 178 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 9,857. There were 178 positive cases, of which 163 were local. 271 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country from abroad by air. 14 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 163 people are local cases.

66 people are from Lefkoşa, 43 people are from Girne, 49 people are from Gazimağusa, 3 people are from İskele, 1 person is from Güzelyurt, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-17/ Gönyeli-17/ K.Kaymaklı-6/ Dereboyu-1/ Akıncılar-1/ Minareliköy-1/ Yenişehir-1/ Cihangir-3 / Hamitköy-4 / Haspolat-2/ Değirmenlik-1/ Göçmenköy-3 / Ortaköy-8 / Marmara-1

Girne

Central Girne-18/ Taşkent-2/ Zeytinlik-1/ Upper Girne-4/ Lower Girne-4/ Alsancak-4/ Karşıyaka-1/ Doğanköy-1/ Karakum-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Ozanköy-1/ Lapta-4

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-24/ Çanakkale-2/ Sakarya-4/ Karakol-1/ Paşaköy-1/ Serdarlı-1/ Türkmenköy-1/ Gülseren-1/ İnönü-1/ Köprü Village-1/ Anadolu-2/ Maraş-2/ Ulukışla-1/ Beyarmudu-3/ Yeniboğaziçi-4

İskele

Ardahan-1/ Ötüken-1/ Yenierenköy-1

Güzelyurt

Yayla Village-1

Lefke

Gemikonağı-1

The Covid-19 general situation as of 15 August 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,857

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 178

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 14

Number of Local Cases: 163

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 271

Number of Patient Deaths Today:

Total Number of Tests Performed: 2,184,888

Total Number of Cases: 13,666

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 11,803

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,820

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 69

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,665

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 74

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 43

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 12

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 124

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 369

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 336

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,805

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 36,034