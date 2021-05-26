TRNC records 18 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,417. There were 18 positive cases, of which 17 were local. 28 people were discharged.

1 person is a previously identified contact of cases and is being kept under observation during this period. 17 people are local cases.

5 people are from Lefkoşa, 3 people are from Girne, 3 people are from Gazimağusa, 2 people are from Güzelyurt, and 4 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Yenişehir-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Haspolat-1/ Marmara-1/ Gönyeli-1

Girne

Central Girne-3

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-2/ Dumlupınar-1

Güzelyurt

Yayla-2

Lefke

Central Lefke-2/ Yedidalga-1/ Gemikonağı-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 26 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,417

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 18

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 1

Number of Local Cases: 17

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 28

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,184,994

Total Number of Cases: 7,139

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,825

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 281

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 18

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 250

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 12

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 156

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 28

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 895

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 6,196