TRNC records 18 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,417. There were 18 positive cases, of which 17 were local. 28 people were discharged.
1 person is a previously identified contact of cases and is being kept under observation during this period. 17 people are local cases.
5 people are from Lefkoşa, 3 people are from Girne, 3 people are from Gazimağusa, 2 people are from Güzelyurt, and 4 people are from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Yenişehir-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Haspolat-1/ Marmara-1/ Gönyeli-1
Girne
Central Girne-3
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-2/ Dumlupınar-1
Güzelyurt
Yayla-2
Lefke
Central Lefke-2/ Yedidalga-1/ Gemikonağı-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 26 May 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,417
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 18
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 1
Number of Local Cases: 17
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 28
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,184,994
Total Number of Cases: 7,139
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,825
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 281
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 18
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 250
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 12
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 156
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 28
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 895
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 6,196