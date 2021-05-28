TRNC records 22 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,666. There were 22 positive cases, of which 20 were local. 16 people were discharged.

2 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 20 people are local cases.

6 people are from Lefkoşa, 8 people are from Girne, 5 people are from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-1/ Yenikent-2/ K.Kaymaklı-1/ Gönyeli-1/ Hamitköy-1

Girne

Central Girne-5/ Karakum-2/ Alsancak-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-3/ Dumlupınar-1/ Mormenekşe-1

Lefke

Gemikonağı-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 28 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,666

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 22

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 2

Number of Local Cases: 20

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 16

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,198,877

Total Number of Cases: 7,177

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,865

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 279

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 19

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 250

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 8

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2