TRNC records 22 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,666. There were 22 positive cases, of which 20 were local. 16 people were discharged.
2 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 20 people are local cases.
6 people are from Lefkoşa, 8 people are from Girne, 5 people are from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-1/ Yenikent-2/ K.Kaymaklı-1/ Gönyeli-1/ Hamitköy-1
Girne
Central Girne-5/ Karakum-2/ Alsancak-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-3/ Dumlupınar-1/ Mormenekşe-1
Lefke
Gemikonağı-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 28 May 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,666
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 22
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 2
Number of Local Cases: 20
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 16
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,198,877
Total Number of Cases: 7,177
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,865
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 279
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 19
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 250
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 8
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2