TRNC records 26 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 10,597. There were 26 positive cases, of which 17 were local. 27 people were discharged.
1 person came to our country by air. 8 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 17 people are local cases.
7 people are from Lefkoşa, 7 people are from Girne, 2 people are from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the İskele region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Kumsal-1/ Değirmenlik-1/ Kızılbaş-2/ K.Kaymaklı-1/ Gönyeli-2/
Girne
Central Girne-4/ Lapta-2/ Alsancak-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-1/ Maraş-1
İskele
Aygün-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 28 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 10,597
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 26
Number of Cases from Abroad: 1
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 8
Number of Local Cases: 17
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 27
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,453,900
Total Number of Cases: 8,002
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,645
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 342
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 305
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 14
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35
Number of Patients in Intensive Care:
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 5,377
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 407
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 563
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,201
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 17,228