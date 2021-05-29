TRNC records 27 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,001. There were 27 positive cases, of which 22 were local. 40 people were discharged.

5 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 22 people are local cases.

9 people are from Lefkoşa, 9 people are from Girne, and 4 people are from the Gazimağusa region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Marmara-1/ Kızılbaş-1/ K.Kaymaklı-2/ Değirmenlik-1/ Gönyeli-3/ Surlariçi-1

Girne

Central Girne-8/ Dikmen-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-2/ Çanakkale-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 29 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,001

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 27

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 5

Number of Local Cases: 22

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 40

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,204,878

Total Number of Cases: 7,204

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,905

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 266

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 22

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 230

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 12

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 416

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 60

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,177

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 6,354