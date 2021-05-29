Künye
Kıbrıs
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
3 gün ek tutukluluk
3 gün ek tutukluluk
Araçtan hassas terazi çıktı
Araçtan hassas terazi çıktı
İzinsiz İkamet Ettikleri Belirlenen 2 Şahıs İhraç Edilmeyi Bekliyor
İzinsiz İkamet Ettikleri Belirlenen 2...
Eski nişanlıya tecavüz iddiası
Eski nişanlıya tecavüz iddiası
Kavga kanlı bitti!
Kavga kanlı bitti!

TRNC records 27 COVID cases

“A total of 6,001 tests were carried out. There were 27 positive cases, of which 22 were local. 40 people were discharged.”

29 Mayıs 2021 Cumartesi 19:14
20 Okunma
TRNC records 27 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,001. There were 27 positive cases, of which 22 were local. 40 people were discharged.

5 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 22 people are local cases.

9 people are from Lefkoşa, 9 people are from Girne, and 4 people are from the Gazimağusa region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Marmara-1/ Kızılbaş-1/ K.Kaymaklı-2/ Değirmenlik-1/ Gönyeli-3/ Surlariçi-1

Girne

Central Girne-8/ Dikmen-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-2/ Çanakkale-2

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 29 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,001

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 27

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 5

Number of Local Cases: 22

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 40

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,204,878

Total Number of Cases: 7,204

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,905

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 266

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 22

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 230

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 12

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 416

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 60

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,177

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 6,354

Son Güncelleme: 29.05.2021 19:23
Anahtar Kelimeler:
KoronavirüsCasesCoronavirüs
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
Sevim Kılavuz Hayata Gözlerini Yumdu
Sevim Kılavuz Hayata Gözlerini Yumdu
Başbakan Saner: "Rum tarafı hazırsa 31 Mayıs'ta eşzamanlı tüm kapıları açalım"
Başbakan Saner: "Rum tarafı hazırsa 31 Mayıs'ta eşzamanlı tüm kapıları açalım"
22’si yerel 27 yeni vakaya rastlandı
22’si yerel 27 yeni vakaya rastlandı
    Copyright © 2021 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Aşağı Girne Mahallesi Sait Terzioğlu sokak Bellevue sitesi E-blok Daire-1

    +90 548 887 3030

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Sitene Ekle Künye Gizlilik Politikası İletişim
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim