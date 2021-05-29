TRNC records 27 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,001. There were 27 positive cases, of which 22 were local. 40 people were discharged.
5 people are previously identified contacts of cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 22 people are local cases.
9 people are from Lefkoşa, 9 people are from Girne, and 4 people are from the Gazimağusa region.
Breakdown of cases by region:
Lefkoşa
Marmara-1/ Kızılbaş-1/ K.Kaymaklı-2/ Değirmenlik-1/ Gönyeli-3/ Surlariçi-1
Girne
Central Girne-8/ Dikmen-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-2/ Çanakkale-2
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 29 May 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,001
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 27
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 5
Number of Local Cases: 22
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 40
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,204,878
Total Number of Cases: 7,204
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,905
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 266
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 22
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 230
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 12
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 416
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 60
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,177
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 6,354