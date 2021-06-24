TRNC records 50 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,033. There were 50 positive cases, of which 45 were local. 23 people were discharged.
1 person came to our country by air. 4 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 45 people are local cases.
28 people are from Lefkoşa, 11 people are from Girne, 4 people are from Gazimağusa, 1 person is from İskele, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
K.Kaymaklı-5/ Surlariçi-5/ Central Lefkoşa-2/ Gönyeli-4/ Çağlayan-1/ Minareliköy-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Gaziköy-2/ Maramara-1/ Cihangir-1/ Haspolat-5
Girne
Central Girne-9/ Alsancak-1/ Boğaz-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-1/ Maraş-2/ Mormenekşe-1
Güzelyurt
Zümrütköy-1
İskele
Central İskele-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 24 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,033
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 50
Number of Cases from Abroad: 1
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4
Number of Local Cases: 45
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 23
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,417,765
Total Number of Cases: 7,895
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,532
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 328
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 21
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 297
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 10
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35
Number of Patients in Intensive Care:
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 5,385
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 332
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 297
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,579
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 15,622