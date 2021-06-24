Künye
Kıbrıs
Tüm parayı casinoda yedi
‘Cinsel taciz’ suçuna 5 yıl hapislik
Doktorlar mahkemeye çıktı
İnşaata götürüp adam dövdüler
Kapı pencere ne var ne yoksa çaldılar
TRNC records 50 COVID cases

“A total of 8,033 tests were carried out. There were 50 cases, of which 45 were local. 23 people were discharged.”

24 Haziran 2021 Perşembe 19:26
91 Okunma
The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,033. There were 50 positive cases, of which 45 were local. 23 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 4 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 45 people are local cases.

28 people are from Lefkoşa, 11 people are from Girne, 4 people are from Gazimağusa, 1 person is from İskele, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa 

K.Kaymaklı-5/ Surlariçi-5/ Central Lefkoşa-2/ Gönyeli-4/ Çağlayan-1/ Minareliköy-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Gaziköy-2/ Maramara-1/ Cihangir-1/ Haspolat-5

Girne

Central Girne-9/ Alsancak-1/ Boğaz-1 

Gazimağusa 

Central Gazimağusa-1/ Maraş-2/ Mormenekşe-1

Güzelyurt 

Zümrütköy-1

İskele

Central İskele-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 24 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,033

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 50

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4

Number of Local Cases: 45

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 23

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,417,765

Total Number of Cases: 7,895

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,532

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 328

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 21

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 297

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 10

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 5,385

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 332

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 297

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,579

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 15,622

