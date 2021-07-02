TRNC records 54 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,240. There were 54 positive cases, of which 47 were local. 25 people were discharged.
3 people came to our country by air. 4 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 47 people are local cases.
18 people are from Lefkoşa, 20 people are from Girne, 6 people are from Gazimağusa, 2 people are from Güzelyurt, and 1 person is from the İskele region
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Gönyeli-2/ K.Kaymaklı-3/ Gaziköy-1/ Dumlupınar-1/ Düzova-1/ Hamitköy-2/ Taşkınköy-2/ Alayköy-1/ Surlariçi-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Marmara-1/ Haspolat-1/ Erdemli-1
Girne
Central Girne-9/ Upper Girne-2/ Pınarbaşı-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Boğazköy-1/ Karşıyaka-1/ Dağyolu-1/ Zeytinlik-2/ Dikmen-1/ Ağırdağ-1
Gazimağusa
Çanakkale-1/ Tatlısu-1/ Gülseren-1/ Akdoğan-1/ Anadolu Area-1/ Sakarya-1
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-1/ Kalkanlı-1
İskele
Kuzucuk-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 2 July 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,240
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 54
Number of Cases from Abroad: 3
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4
Number of Local Cases: 47
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 25
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,488,903
Total Number of Cases: 8,212
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,754
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 432
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 38
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 358
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 13
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,510
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 739
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 329
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,987
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 19,115