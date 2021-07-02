TRNC records 54 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 9,240. There were 54 positive cases, of which 47 were local. 25 people were discharged.

3 people came to our country by air. 4 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 47 people are local cases.

18 people are from Lefkoşa, 20 people are from Girne, 6 people are from Gazimağusa, 2 people are from Güzelyurt, and 1 person is from the İskele region

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Gönyeli-2/ K.Kaymaklı-3/ Gaziköy-1/ Dumlupınar-1/ Düzova-1/ Hamitköy-2/ Taşkınköy-2/ Alayköy-1/ Surlariçi-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Marmara-1/ Haspolat-1/ Erdemli-1

Girne

Central Girne-9/ Upper Girne-2/ Pınarbaşı-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Boğazköy-1/ Karşıyaka-1/ Dağyolu-1/ Zeytinlik-2/ Dikmen-1/ Ağırdağ-1

Gazimağusa

Çanakkale-1/ Tatlısu-1/ Gülseren-1/ Akdoğan-1/ Anadolu Area-1/ Sakarya-1

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-1/ Kalkanlı-1

İskele

Kuzucuk-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 2 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 9,240

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 54

Number of Cases from Abroad: 3

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 4

Number of Local Cases: 47

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 25

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,488,903

Total Number of Cases: 8,212

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,754

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 432

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 38

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 358

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 13

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,510

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 739

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 329

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,987

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 19,115