TRNC records 66 COVID cases

“A total of 11,559 tests were carried out. There were 66 positive cases, of which 52 were local. 28 people were discharged.”

05 Temmuz 2021 Pazartesi 19:58
191 Okunma
TRNC records 66 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 11,559. There were 66 positive cases, of which 52 were local. 28 people were discharged.

3 people came to our country by air. 11 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 52 people are local cases.

16 people are from Lefkoşa, 20 people are from Girne, 13 people are from Gazimağusa, and 3 people are from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa 

Central Lefkoşa-2/ Göçmenköy-2/ Marmara-2/ Gönyeli-2/ K.Kaymaklı-2/ Taşkınköy-1/ Metehan-1/ Haspolat-1/ Yenikent-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Yenişehir-1

Girne

Central Girne-9/ Zeytinlik-1/ Alsancak-1/ Çatalköy-1/ Beylerbeyi-1/ Karakum-2/ Dikmen-1/ Boğazköy-1/ Lapta-1/ Ozanköy-1/ Lower Girne-1 

Gazimağusa 

Central Gazimağusa-1/ Serdarlı-1/ Paşaköy-1/ Türkmenköy-2/ Piyale Paşa-1/ Çanakkale-2/ Geçitkale-1/ Dumlupınar-2/ Serdarlı-1/ Tuzla-1 

Güzelyurt 

Central Güzelyurt-3

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 5 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 11,559

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 66

Number of Cases from Abroad: 3

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 11

Number of Local Cases: 52

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 28

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,516,742

Total Number of Cases: 8,416

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,846

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 535

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 58

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 443

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 33

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care:  1

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,721

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 424

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 893

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,870

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 20,656

