TRNC records 66 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,140. There were 66 positive cases, of which 49 were local. 22 people were discharged.

4 people came to our country by air. 13 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 49 people are local cases.

17 people are from Lefkoşa, 22 people are from Girne, 7 people are from Gazimağusa, 2 people are from İskele, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Değirmenlik-1/ Gönyeli-6/ Balıkesir-1/ K.kaymaklı-1/ Alayköy-1/ Hamitköy-1/ Gaziköy-1/ Demirhan-1/ Düzova-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Taşkınköy-2

Girne

Central Girne-13/ Dağyolu-2/ Lapta-1/ Lower Girne-1/ Zeytinlik-2/ Çatalköy-1/ Alsancak-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1

Gazimağusa

Çanakkale-2/ Central Gazimağusa-2/ Kaleiçi-1/ Anadolu Area-1/ Gülseren-1

İskele

Central Iskele-1

Lefke

Gaziveren-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 3 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,140

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 66

Number of Cases from Abroad: 4

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 13

Number of Local Cases: 49

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 22

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,497,043

Total Number of Cases: 8,278

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,776

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 467

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 47

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 398

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 22

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 0

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 2,297

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 558

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 376

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,169

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 19,491