TRNC records 90 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 22,801. There were 90 positive cases, of which 77 were local. 141 people were discharged.

3 people came from abroad by air. 10 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 77 people are local cases.

21 people are from Lefkoşa, 30 people are from Girne, 12 people are from Gazimağusa, 6 people are from Güzelyurt, and 8 people are from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

K.kaymaklı-3 / Gönyeli-6 / Meriç-1/ Taşkınköy-4 / Alayköy-1/ Yenişehir-3 / Marmara-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Akıncılar-1

Girne

Central Girne-18/ Karaoğlanoğlu-3 / Alsancak-2 / Çatalköy-2/ Boğazköy-1 / Ozanköy-1/ Esentepe-1/ Karaman-1/ Dikmen-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-3/ Karakol-1 / Sakarya-2 / Yeniboğaziçi-1/ Gülseren-4 / Baykal-1

İskele

Central İskele-3/ Yenierenköy-1/ Sazlıköy-1 / Bafra-1 / Kumyalı-1/ Büyükkonuk-1

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-2/Güneşköy-3 / Bostancı-1



The Covid-19 general situation as of 19 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 22,801

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 90

Number of Cases from Abroad: 3

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 10

Number of Local Cases: 77

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 141

Number of Patient Deaths Today:

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,749,853

Total Number of Cases: 9,980

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 8,675

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,269

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 84

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,039

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 140

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 36

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 6

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 1,241

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 535

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 351

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,176

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 26,594