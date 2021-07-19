TRNC records 90 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 22,801. There were 90 positive cases, of which 77 were local. 141 people were discharged.
3 people came from abroad by air. 10 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 77 people are local cases.
21 people are from Lefkoşa, 30 people are from Girne, 12 people are from Gazimağusa, 6 people are from Güzelyurt, and 8 people are from the İskele region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
K.kaymaklı-3 / Gönyeli-6 / Meriç-1/ Taşkınköy-4 / Alayköy-1/ Yenişehir-3 / Marmara-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Akıncılar-1
Girne
Central Girne-18/ Karaoğlanoğlu-3 / Alsancak-2 / Çatalköy-2/ Boğazköy-1 / Ozanköy-1/ Esentepe-1/ Karaman-1/ Dikmen-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-3/ Karakol-1 / Sakarya-2 / Yeniboğaziçi-1/ Gülseren-4 / Baykal-1
İskele
Central İskele-3/ Yenierenköy-1/ Sazlıköy-1 / Bafra-1 / Kumyalı-1/ Büyükkonuk-1
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-2/Güneşköy-3 / Bostancı-1
The Covid-19 general situation as of 19 July 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 22,801
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 90
Number of Cases from Abroad: 3
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 10
Number of Local Cases: 77
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 141
Number of Patient Deaths Today:
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,749,853
Total Number of Cases: 9,980
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 8,675
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,269
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 84
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,039
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 140
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 36
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 6
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 1,241
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 535
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 351
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,176
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 26,594