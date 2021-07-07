Künye
Kıbrıs
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
12 ay hapis cezası verildi
12 ay hapis cezası verildi
Kadına şiddet bitmiyor!
Kadına şiddet bitmiyor!
Yine Kadına Şiddet! Bağırdı çağırdı, yüzüne tükürdü
Yine Kadına Şiddet! Bağırdı çağırdı,...
Meydan savaşı gibi kavga!
Meydan savaşı gibi kavga!
Dördüncü kez mahkeme huzuruna çıktı
Dördüncü kez mahkeme huzuruna çıktı

TRNC records 97 COVID cases

“A total of 12,746 tests were carried out. There were 97 positive cases, of which 84 were local. 55 people were discharged.”

07 Temmuz 2021 Çarşamba 20:26
95 Okunma
TRNC records 97 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 12,746. There were 97 positive cases, of which 84 were local. 55 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 12 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 84 people are local cases.

19 people are from Lefkoşa, 40 people are from Girne, 12 people are from Gazimağusa, 9 people are from Güzelyurt, and 4 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa 

Minareliköy-1/ Haspolat-3/ Gönyeli-3/ Taşkınköy-5/ Marmara-1/ Hamitköy-2/ Göçmenköy-1/ Metehan-1/ Central Lefkoşa-1/ K.kaymaklı-1

Girne

Central Girne-23/ Lapta-1/ Bahçeliköy-1/ Çatalköy-2/ Alsancak-2/ Zeytinlik-2/ Ozanköy-3/ Dikmen-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Tepebaşı-1/ Edremit-1/ Çamlıbel-1/ Beylerbeyi-1

Gazimağusa 

Central Gazimağusa-2/ Karakol-1/ Tuzla-1/ İnönü-1 / Yeniboğaziçi-1/ Anadolu Area-1/ Maraş-1/ Türkmenköy-1/ Baykal-1/ Çanakkale-2

Güzelyurt 

Central Güzelyurt-3/ Lower Bostancı-2/ Upper Bostancı-1/ Bostancı-1/ Akçay-2

Lefke

Yeşilyurt-2 / Yedidalga-2


The general situation of Covid-19 as of 7 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 12.746

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 97

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 12

Number of Local Cases: 84

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 55

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,541,274

Total Number of Cases: 8,601

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,921

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 641

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 50

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 545

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 44

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care:  2

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 2,682

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 319
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 237

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,777

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 21,342

Anahtar Kelimeler:
TRNC
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
Günlük bileklik sayısı açıklandı
Günlük bileklik sayısı açıklandı
Olgun Amcaoğlu kızını evlendirdi
Olgun Amcaoğlu kızını evlendirdi
Güney'de yeni rekor: 952 vaka!
Güney'de yeni rekor: 952 vaka!
    Copyright © 2021 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Aşağı Girne Mahallesi Sait Terzioğlu sokak Bellevue sitesi E-blok Daire-1

    +90 548 887 3030

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Sitene Ekle Künye Gizlilik Politikası İletişim
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim