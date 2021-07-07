TRNC records 97 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 12,746. There were 97 positive cases, of which 84 were local. 55 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 12 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 84 people are local cases.

19 people are from Lefkoşa, 40 people are from Girne, 12 people are from Gazimağusa, 9 people are from Güzelyurt, and 4 people are from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Minareliköy-1/ Haspolat-3/ Gönyeli-3/ Taşkınköy-5/ Marmara-1/ Hamitköy-2/ Göçmenköy-1/ Metehan-1/ Central Lefkoşa-1/ K.kaymaklı-1

Girne

Central Girne-23/ Lapta-1/ Bahçeliköy-1/ Çatalköy-2/ Alsancak-2/ Zeytinlik-2/ Ozanköy-3/ Dikmen-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Tepebaşı-1/ Edremit-1/ Çamlıbel-1/ Beylerbeyi-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-2/ Karakol-1/ Tuzla-1/ İnönü-1 / Yeniboğaziçi-1/ Anadolu Area-1/ Maraş-1/ Türkmenköy-1/ Baykal-1/ Çanakkale-2

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-3/ Lower Bostancı-2/ Upper Bostancı-1/ Bostancı-1/ Akçay-2

Lefke

Yeşilyurt-2 / Yedidalga-2



The general situation of Covid-19 as of 7 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 12.746

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 97

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 12

Number of Local Cases: 84

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 55

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,541,274

Total Number of Cases: 8,601

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,921

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 641

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 50

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 545

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 44

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 2,682

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 319

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 237

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,777

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 21,342