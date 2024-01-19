<div class="post-flash">\n <!--<h3 class="post-flash__title">Gözden kaçırmayın<\/h3>-->\n <a href="\/cumhurbaskani-tatar-adadan-ayrildi-1" class="post-flash__content" target="_self" title="Cumhurba\u015fkan\u0131 Tatar adadan ayr\u0131ld\u0131" style="background-color: #1C38A6">\n <img src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/crop\/250x150\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/c1471bdf-6329-449e-a660-80294b8f9102.jpg" alt="Cumhurba\u015fkan\u0131 Tatar adadan ayr\u0131ld\u0131" width="231" height="140" class="content-paragraph-image">\n <span class="post-flash__heading">\n <span class="post-flash__h4">Cumhurba\u015fkan\u0131 Tatar adadan ayr\u0131ld\u0131<\/span>\n <\/span>\n <\/a>\n <\/div>\n<p><img alt="GoYNDEM_KIBRIS_1" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/goyndem-kibris-1.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="kibris_2" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/kibris-2.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KIBRIS_HABERoY" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/kibris-haberoy.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KDoYJoY_1" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/kdoyjoy-1.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KBAIMSIZ_1" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/kbaimsiz-1.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="KADA_BASINI_1" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/kada-basini-1.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="JBAIMSIZ_1" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/jbaimsiz-1.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="fGoYNEuY" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/fgoyneuy.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="AVATAN_1" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/avatan-1.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="AHALKIN_SESoY_1" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/ahalkin-sesoy-1.jpg" style="width: 100%"><img alt="yeniduzen" class="img-fluid detail-photo" src="https:\/\/gundemkibriscom.teimg.com\/gundemkibris-com\/uploads\/2024\/01\/yeniduzen.jpeg" style="width: 100%"><\/p><div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>