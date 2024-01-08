İngiliz Muhafazakar Parti Milletvekili David Jones, CAPX medya platformunda İngiltere’den KKTC’ye doğrudan uçuş çağrısı yaptı.

Jones, “Birleşik Krallık'ın KKTC’ye doğrudan uçuşlarının başlama zamanı geldi. Mevcut zahmetli ve keyfi sistemin devam etmesinin bir anlamı yok” dedi.

