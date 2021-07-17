Künye
Kıbrıs
TRNC records 131 COVID cases

“A total of 16,200 tests were carried out. There were 131 positive cases, of which 100 were local. 34 people were discharged.”

17 Temmuz 2021 Cumartesi
0 Okunma
TRNC records 131 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 16,200. There were 131 positive cases, of which 100 were local. 34 people were discharged.

9 people came from abroad by air. 22 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 100 people are local cases.

16 people are from Lefkoşa, 50 people are from Girne, 26 people are from Gazimağusa, 5 people are from Güzelyurt, 2 people are from Lefke, and 1 person is from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-3/ Gönyeli-3/ Yenikent-1/ Hamitköy-2/ Metehan-1/ Alayköy-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Dumlupınar-1/ K.Kaymaklı-2/ Dereboyu-1

Girne

Central Girne-16/ Sadrazam Village-1/ Alsancak-7/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Lapta-4/ Çatalköy-5 / Upper Girne-3 / Karşıyaka-2/ Zeytinlik-4 / Dikmen-1/ Karakum-2/ Edremit-1/ Taşkent-1/ Ozanköy-1/ Beylerbeyi-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-6 / Yeniboğaziçi-6/ Karakol-2/ Vadili-4/ Maraş-2/ Gülseren-2/ Paşaköy-1/ Akova-1/ Sakarya-1/ Türkmenköy-1

İskele

Altınova-1

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-3/ Yayla-1/ Akçay-1

Lefke

Central Lefke-2

The Covid-19 general situation as of 17 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 16,200

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 131

Number of Cases from Abroad: 9

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 22

Number of Local Cases: 100

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 34

Number of Patient Deaths Today:

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,716,329

Total Number of Cases: 9,791

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 8,379

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,376

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 85

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,082

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 206

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 36

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 3

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 1,070

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 325

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 434

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,027

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 25,978

