TRNC records 131 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 16,200. There were 131 positive cases, of which 100 were local. 34 people were discharged.
9 people came from abroad by air. 22 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 100 people are local cases.
16 people are from Lefkoşa, 50 people are from Girne, 26 people are from Gazimağusa, 5 people are from Güzelyurt, 2 people are from Lefke, and 1 person is from the İskele region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-3/ Gönyeli-3/ Yenikent-1/ Hamitköy-2/ Metehan-1/ Alayköy-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Dumlupınar-1/ K.Kaymaklı-2/ Dereboyu-1
Girne
Central Girne-16/ Sadrazam Village-1/ Alsancak-7/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Lapta-4/ Çatalköy-5 / Upper Girne-3 / Karşıyaka-2/ Zeytinlik-4 / Dikmen-1/ Karakum-2/ Edremit-1/ Taşkent-1/ Ozanköy-1/ Beylerbeyi-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-6 / Yeniboğaziçi-6/ Karakol-2/ Vadili-4/ Maraş-2/ Gülseren-2/ Paşaköy-1/ Akova-1/ Sakarya-1/ Türkmenköy-1
İskele
Altınova-1
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-3/ Yayla-1/ Akçay-1
Lefke
Central Lefke-2
The Covid-19 general situation as of 17 July 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 16,200
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 131
Number of Cases from Abroad: 9
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 22
Number of Local Cases: 100
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 34
Number of Patient Deaths Today:
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,716,329
Total Number of Cases: 9,791
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 8,379
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,376
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 85
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,082
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 206
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 36
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 3
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 1,070
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 325
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 434
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,027
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 25,978