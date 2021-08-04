Künye
Kıbrıs 34
açık
TRNC records 132 COVID cases

“A total of 17,152 tests were carried out. There were 132 positive cases, of which 102 were local. 169 people were discharged.”

04 Ağustos 2021 Çarşamba 20:00
111 Okunma
TRNC records 132 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 17,152. There were 132 positive cases, of which 102 were local. 169 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country from abroad by sea, and 5 people came by air. 24 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 102 people are local cases.

30 people are from Lefkoşa, 47 people are from Girne, 19 people are from Gazimağusa, 4 people are from İskele, and 2 people are from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa 

Central Lefkoşa-4/ Gönyeli-4/ Marmara-1/ Yenikent-2/ Köşklüçiftlik-2/ Dumlupınar-1/ Yenişehir-1/ Kızılbaş-2/ Çağlayan-1/ Değirmenlik-1/ K.Kaymaklı-3/ Ortaköy-1/ Near East Boulevard-5/ Yılmazköy-1/ Alayköy-1

Girne

Central Girne-20/ Esentepe-1/ Karakum-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-3/ Tepebaşı-1/ Ozanköy-3/ Dikmen-1/ Kaşgar-1/ Lapta-3/ Alsancak-11/ Çatalköy-2

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-5/ Tuzla-1/ Akdoğan-1/ İnönü-1/ Karakol-1/ Mutluyaka-1/ Gülseren-1/ Kaliland-2/ Pile-1/ Baykal-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-4

İskele

Central İskele-1/ Aygün-1/ Altınova-1/ Mersinlik-1

Güzelyurt 

Central Güzelyurt-1/ Zümrütköy-1


The Covid-19 general situation as of 4 August 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 17,152

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 132

Number of Cases from Abroad: 6

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 24

Number of Local Cases: 102

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 169

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 

Total Number of Tests Performed: 2,020,782

Total Number of Cases: 12,035

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 10,506

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,489

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 90

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,292

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 100

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 40

Number of Patients in Intensive Care:  7

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,171

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 350
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 218

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,490

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 32,171

