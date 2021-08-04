TRNC records 132 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 17,152. There were 132 positive cases, of which 102 were local. 169 people were discharged.
1 person came to our country from abroad by sea, and 5 people came by air. 24 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 102 people are local cases.
30 people are from Lefkoşa, 47 people are from Girne, 19 people are from Gazimağusa, 4 people are from İskele, and 2 people are from the Güzelyurt region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-4/ Gönyeli-4/ Marmara-1/ Yenikent-2/ Köşklüçiftlik-2/ Dumlupınar-1/ Yenişehir-1/ Kızılbaş-2/ Çağlayan-1/ Değirmenlik-1/ K.Kaymaklı-3/ Ortaköy-1/ Near East Boulevard-5/ Yılmazköy-1/ Alayköy-1
Girne
Central Girne-20/ Esentepe-1/ Karakum-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-3/ Tepebaşı-1/ Ozanköy-3/ Dikmen-1/ Kaşgar-1/ Lapta-3/ Alsancak-11/ Çatalköy-2
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-5/ Tuzla-1/ Akdoğan-1/ İnönü-1/ Karakol-1/ Mutluyaka-1/ Gülseren-1/ Kaliland-2/ Pile-1/ Baykal-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-4
İskele
Central İskele-1/ Aygün-1/ Altınova-1/ Mersinlik-1
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-1/ Zümrütköy-1
The Covid-19 general situation as of 4 August 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 17,152
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 132
Number of Cases from Abroad: 6
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 24
Number of Local Cases: 102
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 169
Number of Patient Deaths Today:
Total Number of Tests Performed: 2,020,782
Total Number of Cases: 12,035
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 10,506
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,489
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 90
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,292
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 100
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 40
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 7
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,171
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 350
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 218
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,490
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 32,171