TRNC records 156 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 15,753. There were 156 positive cases, of which 126 were local. 109 people were discharged.
5 people came to our country from abroad by air. 25 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 126 people are local cases.
33 people are from Lefkoşa, 55 people are from Girne, 34 people are from Gazimağusa, 2 people are from İskele, 1 person is from Güzelyurt, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-5/ Near East Boulevard-2/ Çağlayan-1/ Yenikent-2/ Gönyeli-11/ Kızılbaş-1/ K.Kaymaklı-4/ Ortaköy-2/ Yılmazköy-2/ Metehan-1/ Meriç-2
Girne
Central Girne-30/ Karakum-1/ Karakum-2/ Esentepe-2/ Beylerbeyi-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Doğanköy-4/ Zeytinlik-3/ Karmi-1/ Alsancak-7/ Çatalköy-2/ Lapta-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-10/ Vadili-2/ Kaleiçi-1/ Gülseren-1/ Karakol-2/ Sakarya-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-4/ Paşaköy-1/ Baykal-5/ Maraş-4/ Tatlısu-3
İskele
Central İskele-2
Güzelyurt
Serhatköy-1
Lefke
Central Lefke-1
The Covid-19 general situation as of 7 August 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 15,753
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 156
Number of Cases from Abroad: 5
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 25
Number of Local Cases: 126
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 109
Number of Patient Deaths Today:
Total Number of Tests Performed: 2,066,492
Total Number of Cases: 12,447
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 10,826
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,579
Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 59
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,359
Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 156
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 42
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 5
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 1,436
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 226
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 307
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,727
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 33,073