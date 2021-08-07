Künye
TRNC records 156 COVID cases

“A total of 15,753 tests were carried out. There were 156 positive cases, of which 126 were local. 109 people were discharged.”

07 Ağustos 2021 Cumartesi 19:41
TRNC records 156 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours is 15,753. There were 156 positive cases, of which 126 were local. 109 people were discharged.

5 people came to our country from abroad by air. 25 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 126 people are local cases.

33 people are from Lefkoşa, 55 people are from Girne, 34 people are from Gazimağusa, 2 people are from İskele, 1 person is from Güzelyurt, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-5/ Near East Boulevard-2/ Çağlayan-1/ Yenikent-2/ Gönyeli-11/ Kızılbaş-1/ K.Kaymaklı-4/ Ortaköy-2/ Yılmazköy-2/ Metehan-1/ Meriç-2

Girne

Central Girne-30/ Karakum-1/ Karakum-2/ Esentepe-2/ Beylerbeyi-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-2/ Doğanköy-4/ Zeytinlik-3/ Karmi-1/ Alsancak-7/ Çatalköy-2/ Lapta-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-10/ Vadili-2/ Kaleiçi-1/ Gülseren-1/ Karakol-2/ Sakarya-1/ Yeniboğaziçi-4/ Paşaköy-1/ Baykal-5/ Maraş-4/ Tatlısu-3

İskele

Central İskele-2

Güzelyurt

Serhatköy-1

Lefke

Central Lefke-1

The Covid-19 general situation as of 7 August 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 15,753

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 156

Number of Cases from Abroad: 5

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 25

Number of Local Cases: 126

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 109

Number of Patient Deaths Today:

Total Number of Tests Performed: 2,066,492

Total Number of Cases: 12,447

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 10,826

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 1,579

Number of Patients in the Pandemic Centre: 59

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 1,359

Number of Cases whose Examinations are Continuing: 156

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 42

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 5

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 1,436

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 226

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 307

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,727

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 33,073

