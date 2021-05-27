TRNC records 16 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 6,217. There were 16 positive cases, of which 14 were local. 24 people were discharged.

1 person came to our country by air. 1 person is a previously identified contact of cases and is being kept under observation during this period. 14 people are local cases.

1 person is from Lefkoşa, 8 people are from Girne, 4 people are from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Lefke region.

Breakdown of cases by region:

Lefkoşa

Yenikent-1

Girne

Central Girne-2/ Kaşgar-2/ Lapta-1/ Alsancak-3

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-1/ Karakol-3

Lefke

Gemikonağı-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 27 May 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 6,217

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 16

Number of Cases from Abroad: 1

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 1

Number of Local Cases: 14

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 24

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,191,211

Total Number of Cases: 7,155

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 6,849

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 273

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 18

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 242

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 12

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 33

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 218

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 33

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 1,080

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 6,229