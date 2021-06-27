Künye
Kıbrıs
TRNC records 39 COVID cases

“A total of 7,230 tests were carried out. There were 39 positive cases, of which 26 were local. 25 people were discharged.”

27 Haziran 2021 Pazar 20:00
0 Okunma
TRNC records 39 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,230. There were 39 positive cases, of which 26 were local. 25 people were discharged.

2 people came to our country by air. 11 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 26 people are local cases.

6 people are from Lefkoşa, 13 people are from Girne, 5 people are from Gazimağusa, 1 person is from İskele , and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Gönyeli-2/ Central Lefkoşa-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Kızılbaş-1/ Kermiya-1

Gazimağusa

Serdarlı-1/ Akdoğan-1/ Çanakkale-1/ Dörtyol-1/ Köprü Köyü-1

Girne

Central Girne-11/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Lapta-1

Güzelyurt

Zümrütköy -1

İskele

Central Iskele-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 27 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,230

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 39

Number of Cases from Abroad: 2

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 11

Number of Local Cases: 26

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 25

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,443,303

Total Number of Cases: 7,996

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,618

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 343

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 301

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 19

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care:

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 2,455

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 293

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 281

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,357

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 16,665

