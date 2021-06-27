TRNC records 39 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 7,230. There were 39 positive cases, of which 26 were local. 25 people were discharged.
2 people came to our country by air. 11 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 26 people are local cases.
6 people are from Lefkoşa, 13 people are from Girne, 5 people are from Gazimağusa, 1 person is from İskele , and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Gönyeli-2/ Central Lefkoşa-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Kızılbaş-1/ Kermiya-1
Gazimağusa
Serdarlı-1/ Akdoğan-1/ Çanakkale-1/ Dörtyol-1/ Köprü Köyü-1
Girne
Central Girne-11/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Lapta-1
Güzelyurt
Zümrütköy -1
İskele
Central Iskele-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 27 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 7,230
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 39
Number of Cases from Abroad: 2
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 11
Number of Local Cases: 26
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 25
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,443,303
Total Number of Cases: 7,996
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,618
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 343
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 301
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 19
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35
Number of Patients in Intensive Care:
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 2,455
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 293
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 281
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,357
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 16,665