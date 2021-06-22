Künye
Kıbrıs
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
Uyuşturucu zanlıları mahkemeye çıktı
Uyuşturucu zanlıları mahkemeye çıktı
Güney Kıbrıs'tan araç çaldı
Güney Kıbrıs'tan araç çaldı
Altın Hırsızları Teminata Bağlandı
Altın Hırsızları Teminata Bağlandı
Güney Kıbrıs'tan uyuşturucu ithal etti
Güney Kıbrıs'tan uyuşturucu ithal etti
21 gün cezaevine gönderildi
21 gün cezaevine gönderildi

TRNC records 44 COVID cases

“A total of 8,889 tests were carried out. There were 44 positive cases, of which 39 were local. 17 people were discharged.”

22 Haziran 2021 Salı 20:31
85 Okunma
TRNC records 44 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,889. There were 44 positive cases, of which 39 were local. 17 people were discharged.

5 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 39 people are local cases.

6 people are from Lefkoşa, 27 people are from Girne, 5 people are from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa 

Central Lefkoşa-1/ Gönyeli-3/ Ortaköy-1/ Haspolat-1

Girne

Central Girne-15/ Doğanköy-2/ Karakum-1/ Kaşgar-1/ Alsancak-1/ Bedreddin Demirel Avenue-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Turkish Quarter Area-2/ Ozanköy-3

Gazimağusa 

Central Gazimağusa-2/ Sakarya-1/ Kaliland-1/ Salamis Road-1

Güzelyurt

Upper Bostancı-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 22 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,889

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 44

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 5

Number of Local Cases: 39

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 17

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,401,241

Total Number of Cases: 7,817

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,492

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 290

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 25

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 256

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 9

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 0

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,590

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 214

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 637

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,625

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 14,850

Anahtar Kelimeler:
TRNC
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
Rum Sağlık Bakanı: Yeni vakaların büyük çoğunluğu aşılanmayan vatandaşlardır
Rum Sağlık Bakanı: Yeni vakaların büyük çoğunluğu aşılanmayan vatandaşlardır
Güney'de vaka sayısı tekrar yükseldi
Güney'de vaka sayısı tekrar yükseldi
Taşkent'te ani ölüm!
Taşkent'te ani ölüm!
    Copyright © 2021 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Aşağı Girne Mahallesi Sait Terzioğlu sokak Bellevue sitesi E-blok Daire-1

    +90 548 887 3030

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Sitene Ekle Künye Gizlilik Politikası İletişim
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim