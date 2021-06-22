TRNC records 44 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,889. There were 44 positive cases, of which 39 were local. 17 people were discharged.

5 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 39 people are local cases.

6 people are from Lefkoşa, 27 people are from Girne, 5 people are from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-1/ Gönyeli-3/ Ortaköy-1/ Haspolat-1

Girne

Central Girne-15/ Doğanköy-2/ Karakum-1/ Kaşgar-1/ Alsancak-1/ Bedreddin Demirel Avenue-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Turkish Quarter Area-2/ Ozanköy-3

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-2/ Sakarya-1/ Kaliland-1/ Salamis Road-1

Güzelyurt

Upper Bostancı-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 22 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,889

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 44

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 5

Number of Local Cases: 39

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 17

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,401,241

Total Number of Cases: 7,817

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,492

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 290

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 25

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 256

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 9

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 0

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,590

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 214

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 637

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,625

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 14,850