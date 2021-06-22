TRNC records 44 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,889. There were 44 positive cases, of which 39 were local. 17 people were discharged.
5 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 39 people are local cases.
6 people are from Lefkoşa, 27 people are from Girne, 5 people are from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the Güzelyurt region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-1/ Gönyeli-3/ Ortaköy-1/ Haspolat-1
Girne
Central Girne-15/ Doğanköy-2/ Karakum-1/ Kaşgar-1/ Alsancak-1/ Bedreddin Demirel Avenue-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Turkish Quarter Area-2/ Ozanköy-3
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-2/ Sakarya-1/ Kaliland-1/ Salamis Road-1
Güzelyurt
Upper Bostancı-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 22 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,889
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 44
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 5
Number of Local Cases: 39
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 17
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,401,241
Total Number of Cases: 7,817
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,492
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 290
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 25
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 256
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 9
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 0
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 4,590
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 214
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 637
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,625
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 14,850