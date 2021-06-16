Künye
Kıbrıs
KIBRIS DÜNYA TÜRKİYE SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ SPOR MAGAZİN KÜLTÜR SANAT WORLD NEWS WEB-TV
Kamera kayıtlarından kaçamadı
Kamera kayıtlarından kaçamadı
Daha önce de benzeri suçtan teminatı olmuş
Daha önce de benzeri suçtan...
KKTC'de ikamet izinsiz olduğu tespit edildi
KKTC'de ikamet izinsiz olduğu tespit...
Aranan bir kişi daha var
Aranan bir kişi daha var
Aranan iki kişi daha var!
Aranan iki kişi daha var!

TRNC records 45 COVID cases

“A total of 10,586 tests were carried out. There were 45 positive cases, of which 40 were local. 15 people were discharged.”

16 Haziran 2021 Çarşamba 19:48
42 Okunma
TRNC records 45 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 10,586. There were 45 positive cases, of which 40 were local. 15 people were discharged.

3 people came to our country by air. 2 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 40 people are local cases.

16 people are from Lefkoşa, 22 people are from Girne, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa 

K.Kaymaklı-1/ Surlariçi-1/ Haspolat-5/ Dereboyu-1/ Gönyeli-3/ Hamitköy-1/ Düzova-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Central Lefkoşa-1/ Near East Boulevard-1

Girne

Central Girne-14/ Upper Girne-3/ Lower Girne-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Karakum-2/ Karşıyaka-1

Gazimağusa 

Central Gazimağusa-1

İskele

Dr Fazıl Küçük avenue-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 16 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 10,586

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 45

Number of Cases from Abroad: 3

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 2

Number of Local Cases: 40

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 15

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,351,583

Total Number of Cases: 7,667

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,348

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 285

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 236

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 24

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 34

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application 

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 289

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 223

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,686

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 12,112

Anahtar Kelimeler:
TRNCCoronavirüs
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
Alayköy yolunda araç içerisinde erkek cesedi bulundu!
Alayköy yolunda araç içerisinde erkek cesedi bulundu!
Günlük bileklik sayısı açıklandı
Günlük bileklik sayısı açıklandı
40'ı yerel 45 pozitif vakaya rastlandı
40'ı yerel 45 pozitif vakaya rastlandı
    Copyright © 2021 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Gündem Kıbrıs Gazetesi

    Aşağı Girne Mahallesi Sait Terzioğlu sokak Bellevue sitesi E-blok Daire-1

    +90 548 887 3030

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz. Whatsapp İhbar Hattı +90548 887 3030

    Sitene Ekle Künye Gizlilik Politikası İletişim
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim