TRNC records 45 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 10,586. There were 45 positive cases, of which 40 were local. 15 people were discharged.
3 people came to our country by air. 2 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 40 people are local cases.
16 people are from Lefkoşa, 22 people are from Girne, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the İskele region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
K.Kaymaklı-1/ Surlariçi-1/ Haspolat-5/ Dereboyu-1/ Gönyeli-3/ Hamitköy-1/ Düzova-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Central Lefkoşa-1/ Near East Boulevard-1
Girne
Central Girne-14/ Upper Girne-3/ Lower Girne-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Karakum-2/ Karşıyaka-1
Gazimağusa
Central Gazimağusa-1
İskele
Dr Fazıl Küçük avenue-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 16 June 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 10,586
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 45
Number of Cases from Abroad: 3
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 2
Number of Local Cases: 40
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 15
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,351,583
Total Number of Cases: 7,667
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,348
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 285
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 236
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 24
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 34
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 289
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 223
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,686
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 12,112