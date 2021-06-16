TRNC records 45 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 10,586. There were 45 positive cases, of which 40 were local. 15 people were discharged.

3 people came to our country by air. 2 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 40 people are local cases.

16 people are from Lefkoşa, 22 people are from Girne, 1 person is from Gazimağusa, and 1 person is from the İskele region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

K.Kaymaklı-1/ Surlariçi-1/ Haspolat-5/ Dereboyu-1/ Gönyeli-3/ Hamitköy-1/ Düzova-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Central Lefkoşa-1/ Near East Boulevard-1

Girne

Central Girne-14/ Upper Girne-3/ Lower Girne-1/ Karaoğlanoğlu-1/ Karakum-2/ Karşıyaka-1

Gazimağusa

Central Gazimağusa-1

İskele

Dr Fazıl Küçük avenue-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 16 June 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 10,586

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 45

Number of Cases from Abroad: 3

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 2

Number of Local Cases: 40

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 15

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,351,583

Total Number of Cases: 7,667

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,348

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 285

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 23

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 236

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 24

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 34

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 2

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 289

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 223

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 2,686

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 12,112