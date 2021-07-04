TRNC records 72 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,140. There were 72 positive cases, of which 63 were local. 42 people were discharged.
9 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 63 people are local cases.
17 people are from Lefkoşa, 37 people are from Girne, 7 people are from Gazimağusa, and 2 people are from the Güzelyurt region.
Breakdown of cases by area
Lefkoşa
Central Lefkoşa-4/ Yenikent-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Gönyeli-3/ K.kaymaklı-5/ Değirmenlik-1/ Yenişehir-1/ Kumsal-1
Girne
Central Girne-21/ Arapköy-2/ Alsancak-2/ Edremit-1/ Karaman-1/ Doğanköy-1/ Dikmen-5/ Lapta-1/ Upper Girne-1/ Çatalköy-1/ Göçeri Village-1
Gazimağusa
Yeniboğaziçi-2/ Kaleiçi-2/ Central Gazimağusa-1/ Sakarya-1/ Pile Village-1/
Güzelyurt
Central Güzelyurt-1/ Yuvacık Village-1
The general situation of Covid-19 as of 4 July 2021 is as follows:
Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,140
Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 72
Number of Cases from Abroad: 0
Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 9
Number of Local Cases: 63
Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 42
Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0
Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,505,183
Total Number of Cases: 8,350
Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,819
Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 496
Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 55
Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 416
Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 24
Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35
Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1
Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 1,622
Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application
Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 442
Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 272
Stay Safe general picture
Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,169
Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 19,763