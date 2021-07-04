Künye
Kıbrıs
TRNC records 72 COVID cases

04 Temmuz 2021 Pazar 19:48
55 Okunma
TRNC records 72 COVID cases

The number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 8,140. There were 72 positive cases, of which 63 were local. 42 people were discharged.

9 people are contacts of previously identified cases and are being kept under observation during this period. 63 people are local cases.

17 people are from Lefkoşa, 37 people are from Girne, 7 people are from Gazimağusa, and 2 people are from the Güzelyurt region.

Breakdown of cases by area

Lefkoşa

Central Lefkoşa-4/ Yenikent-1/ Ortaköy-1/ Gönyeli-3/ K.kaymaklı-5/ Değirmenlik-1/ Yenişehir-1/ Kumsal-1

Girne

Central Girne-21/ Arapköy-2/ Alsancak-2/ Edremit-1/ Karaman-1/ Doğanköy-1/ Dikmen-5/ Lapta-1/ Upper Girne-1/ Çatalköy-1/ Göçeri Village-1

Gazimağusa

Yeniboğaziçi-2/ Kaleiçi-2/ Central Gazimağusa-1/ Sakarya-1/ Pile Village-1/

Güzelyurt

Central Güzelyurt-1/ Yuvacık Village-1

The general situation of Covid-19 as of 4 July 2021 is as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted Today: 8,140

Number of Positive Cases Confirmed Today: 72

Number of Cases from Abroad: 0

Number of Contact Cases That Became Positive in Quarantine: 9

Number of Local Cases: 63

Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged Today: 42

Number of Patient Deaths Today: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 1,505,183

Total Number of Cases: 8,350

Total Number of Patients Recovered and Discharged: 7,819

Number of Cases Receiving Treatment: 496

Number of Patients in The Pandemic Centre: 55

Number of Cases Being Followed at Pandemic Hotels: 416

Number of cases whose examinations are continuing: 24

Total Number of Patient Deaths: 35

Number of Patients in Intensive Care: 1

Amount of Vaccines Administered Across the Country Today: 1,622

Latest figures based on the Stay Safe application

Number of wristbands fitted in the last 24 hours: 442

Number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended in the last 24 hours: 272

Stay Safe general picture

Number of wristbands being tracked: 3,169

Total number of wristbands whose tracking has been ended: 19,763

