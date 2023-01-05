Sağanak yağmur geliyor! Sağanak yağmur geliyor!

f3b66764-da6b-4b6a-a236-5d06a448dd98f65ca2c7-3dca-4109-9d23-0c10b5ca1793a90c6e86-e1db-455c-a8b4-610a2e1fda0020230105_YeniDuzen-scaled20230105_VatanGazetesiKibris-scaled20230105_KibrisGazetesi-scaled20230105_HalkinSesiKibris-scaled20230105_habergunes-scaled4625fbb5-ad93-4781-a7d7-efbe942996e139dfe3e6-cbf4-444f-9ff0-7b68e69a356a